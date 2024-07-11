From her controversial opinions on Nipsey Hussle to her remarks about LeBron James, Fox News host Laura Ingraham has frequently been in the spotlight, often facing backlash. Despite the controversies, her career has remained largely unaffected. As the host of

“The Ingraham Angle” and the editor-in-chief of LifeZette, Laura Ingraham has established herself as a prominent figure in media. Additionally, she is a mother to three adopted children. But what about her personal life? Is Laura Ingraham married? Here’s a detailed look into her dating history and current relationship status.

Laura Ingraham’s Early Relationship with Dinesh D’Souza

Laura Ingraham’s dating history dates back to her college days when she was romantically involved with Dinesh D’Souza. Both met at Dartmouth University while working at The Dartmouth Review in the early ’80s. Their relationship grew strong enough that they even got engaged.

However, the engagement did not culminate in marriage, and the couple eventually parted ways. Despite their breakup, Laura supported Dinesh during his legal troubles in 2014 by writing a letter to the judge, praising his character and philanthropic nature.

Speculations about Laura Ingraham and Robert Torricelli

In 1999, rumors circulated that Laura Ingraham briefly dated former politician Robert Torricelli. This was a surprising match given their differing political views, with Torricelli being a Democrat. Neither Ingraham nor Torricelli confirmed these rumors, and the details of their relationship, if any, remain unclear.

Brief Romance with Keith Olbermann

In 1998, Laura Ingraham had a brief relationship with broadcaster Keith Olbermann, an outspoken liberal. The New Yorker reported on their relationship in 2008, noting that their breakup was not due to political differences. However, the nature of their split remains somewhat ambiguous. Following their breakup, Ingraham criticized Olbermann on air, leading to a public exchange of harsh words between the two.

Rumored Relationship with Lawrence H. Summers

Laura Ingraham was also rumored to have dated economist Lawrence H. Summers, who was the president of Harvard University from 2001 to 2006. The Harvard Crimson mentioned these rumors in 2005, though neither Summers nor Ingraham confirmed them. If they did date, it was likely a brief relationship.

Engagement to James V. Reyes and Battle with Cancer

In April 2005, Laura Ingraham announced her engagement to Chicago businessman James V. Reyes. Their relationship began through a blind date, but unfortunately, it did not last. During this time, Ingraham was diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent chemotherapy. Following successful surgery, she revealed in May 2005 that the engagement had been called off. Despite her health challenges, Ingraham expressed gratitude for the kindness and support she received during her treatment.

Is Laura Ingraham Married Now?

Currently, Laura Ingraham is not married and does not appear to be in a public relationship. She is a single mother to three adopted children: Michael Dmitri, Nikolai Peter, and Maria Caroline. Michael and Nikolai were born in Russia, while Maria is from Guatemala. Ingraham has not publicly shared any plans to marry in the future, focusing instead on her career and raising her children.

In conclusion, Laura Ingraham’s personal life has been as dynamic as her career. While she has had notable relationships and engagements, she is currently single and focused on her role as a mother and media personality. Her dating history reveals a series of relationships with individuals from diverse backgrounds and political beliefs, illustrating her complex and multifaceted personal life.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was Laura Ingraham’s college boyfriend?

Laura Ingraham dated Dinesh D’Souza during her college years at Dartmouth University. They were engaged for a time but eventually broke up.

Did Laura Ingraham date a Democrat?

There were rumors that Laura Ingraham dated Democrat Robert Torricelli in 1999, but neither has confirmed these reports.

Who is James V. Reyes in Laura Ingraham’s life?

James V. Reyes was engaged to Laura Ingraham in 2005. Their engagement was called off after Ingraham was diagnosed with breast cancer.

How many children does Laura Ingraham have?

Laura Ingraham has three adopted children: Michael Dmitri, Nikolai Peter, and Maria Caroline.

Is Laura Ingraham currently married?

No, Laura Ingraham is not currently married. She is a single mother and has not disclosed any plans to marry in the future.