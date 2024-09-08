Lady Gaga’s love life has long been a subject of public fascination, and in 2024, the superstar confirmed her engagement to businessman and philanthropist Michael Polansky. While Polansky has largely stayed out of the limelight, his relationship with one of the world’s most famous pop stars has naturally drawn attention. But who exactly is Michael Polansky, and what is his story? Let’s explore everything you need to know about Lady Gaga’s fiancé.

The Beginnings of Michael Polansky and Lady Gaga’s Relationship

Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky were first spotted together in public at a New Year’s Eve party in Las Vegas in 2020. Just a month later, they made their relationship official during a weekend together in Miami for Super Bowl 2020, where they were photographed showing plenty of affection. Gaga later made their romance Instagram official, sharing a picture of the two of them aboard a boat in Miami.

The couple quarantined together at Gaga’s Malibu home during the COVID-19 pandemic, cementing their bond. A source close to the couple said in 2020 that they had been spending time together “ordering delivery food and hanging out,” using the time to grow closer. Gaga later referred to Polansky as “the man I love” and shared how important he had become in her life.

A Harvard Graduate with a Passion for Philanthropy

Michael Polansky is much more than just Lady Gaga’s fiancé. He’s a Harvard graduate, having earned a degree in applied mathematics and computer science. But his career path took him into the world of business and philanthropy.

Polansky is the executive director of the Parker Foundation, a philanthropic organization he co-founded with Sean Parker, the tech entrepreneur behind Napster and Facebook. The foundation focuses on addressing critical issues in global public health, life sciences, and civic engagement.

In addition to his work at the Parker Foundation, Polansky is a board member of the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy. This organization funds cutting-edge research in the field of cancer treatment, and Polansky’s work in this area aligns with Lady Gaga’s own dedication to charitable causes.

Shared Values: Gaga and Polansky’s Commitment to Charity

One of the reasons Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky bonded early on was their shared commitment to philanthropy. Gaga is passionate about mental health and wellness, and her Born This Way Foundation, which she co-founded with her mother, Cynthia Germanotta, focuses on empowering youth and supporting mental health initiatives.

In fact, Polansky has been involved in developing technology for the foundation, further strengthening their personal and professional connection.

The couple worked together during the pandemic to raise funds for various charitable causes, including the One World: Together at Home concert, which Gaga organized to support healthcare workers and those affected by COVID-19. Their shared passion for giving back has been a central part of their relationship.

Engagement Rumors and the Big Reveal

In 2024, rumors of Lady Gaga’s engagement to Michael Polansky began circulating after she was spotted wearing a large diamond ring. Fans speculated for months, and Gaga finally confirmed the engagement at the Paris Olympics, where she introduced Polansky as her fiancé during a conversation with French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal.

The couple made their red carpet debut at the Venice Film Festival in September 2024, where Gaga also flaunted her stunning engagement ring. Polansky joined Gaga on the red carpet for the premiere of her film Joker: Folie à Deux, marking a significant moment in their public appearances as a couple.

Michael Polansky’s Past: His Relationship with a New York Times Editor

Before dating Lady Gaga, Polansky was in a long-term relationship with Lindsay Crouse, a senior staff editor at the New York Times. The two dated for seven years after college, and their breakup was amicable.

Crouse even wrote an op-ed about finding out that her ex-boyfriend was dating Lady Gaga, describing the surreal experience of seeing her former flame with one of the world’s biggest celebrities.

In the op-ed, Crouse expressed admiration for Gaga, even calling her “amazing” and encouraging others to use the experience of comparing themselves to the pop star as motivation. While Crouse and Polansky went their separate ways, it seems their past relationship ended on positive terms.

Supporting Lady Gaga Through Thick and Thin

Michael Polansky has been by Lady Gaga’s side through many pivotal moments, including her emotional performance at President Joe Biden’s inauguration in January 2021. The couple was spotted sharing a masked kiss during the event, a sign of their support for each other.

When Gaga’s dog walker was shot and her French bulldogs were stolen during a robbery in 2021, Polansky played a significant role in helping to recover the dogs. He sent Gaga videos of the pets while she was filming House of Gucci in Italy, providing her with much-needed comfort during a difficult time.

Polansky’s support for Gaga has also been evident during more joyful moments, such as her surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live in October 2023, where the couple was seen holding hands at the official afterparty. His unwavering presence in both good and bad times has made it clear that he is a crucial part of her life.

The Future of Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky

Now that they are engaged, fans are eager to see what’s next for Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky. With their shared commitment to philanthropy and mutual support for each other’s careers, the couple seems to have found a strong foundation for their relationship.

As Gaga continues to dominate both the music and film industries, Polansky is sure to remain a quiet yet powerful figure in the background, offering his unwavering support and contributing to the causes they both care about deeply.

Conclusion

Michael Polansky may not have been a household name before his relationship with Lady Gaga, but his impressive career and philanthropic efforts make him an important figure in his own right.

Together, Polansky and Gaga form a powerful couple, united by their love for each other and their shared dedication to making the world a better place. As they embark on the next chapter of their lives, their partnership continues to inspire admiration and curiosity.

Frequently Asked Questions About Michael Polansky

1. Who is Michael Polansky?

Michael Polansky is a businessman, philanthropist, and Harvard graduate. He serves as the executive director of the Parker Foundation, which he co-founded with Sean Parker. Polansky is also Lady Gaga’s fiancé, with the couple confirming their engagement in 2024.

2. How did Michael Polansky and Lady Gaga meet?

Polansky and Lady Gaga were first spotted together at a New Year’s Eve party in 2020. They later went public with their relationship during Super Bowl 2020, and have been together ever since. They quarantined together during the COVID-19 pandemic, which helped solidify their bond.

3. What does Michael Polansky do for a living?

Polansky is an entrepreneur and philanthropist. He co-founded the Parker Foundation and is a board member of the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy. His work focuses on global health, life sciences, and civic engagement.

4. What is Michael Polansky’s connection to Lady Gaga’s charitable work?

Polansky shares a passion for philanthropy with Lady Gaga. He has been involved with her Born This Way Foundation, developing technology to support the foundation’s mental health initiatives. The couple has also worked together on various charity projects, including the One World: Together at Home concert.

5. When did Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky get engaged?

Lady Gaga confirmed her engagement to Michael Polansky in 2024, after months of speculation. She revealed the news at the Paris Olympics and later showed off her engagement ring at the Venice Film Festival.