Simone Biles, the iconic Olympic gold medalist, has been enjoying a blissful married life with her husband, Jonathan Owens. The couple wed on April 22, 2023, in a courthouse ceremony in Houston, followed by a lavish second wedding in Mexico a few weeks later.

Since their romance began in March 2020, Owens has been Biles’ steadfast supporter, especially when she made the brave decision to withdraw from several events at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics due to mental health concerns. This article delves into the life of Jonathan Owens, his background, his relationship with Biles, and how their bond has strengthened over time.

Jonathan Owens: From St. Louis to the NFL

Jonathan Owens hails from St. Louis, Missouri, a fact proudly displayed in his Instagram bio, where he describes himself as “just a kid from St. Louis.” Owens attended Christian Brothers College High School, excelling in football. His talent on the field earned him a spot at Missouri Western State University, where he continued to play football and was named Male Student-Athlete of the Year during his final season.

In 2018, Owens signed with the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted free agent. Unfortunately, a knee injury during a practice drill sidelined him before his rookie season began. Despite being placed on injured reserve, Owens was eventually waived in August 2019. His perseverance paid off, and in March 2024, he signed a two-year contract with the Chicago Bears after stints with the Green Bay Packers and the Houston Texans. Owens’ journey through the NFL is a testament to his resilience and determination.

A Supportive Partnership

One of the most endearing aspects of Biles and Owens’ relationship is their mutual support. The postponement of the 2020 Olympic Games due to the COVID-19 pandemic allowed Biles to attend Owens’ NFL games, a silver lining in an otherwise challenging time. In a heartwarming gesture of support, Biles appeared in a celebrity-filled video ahead of the 2022-23 football season, flipping through a gym in a Houston Texans jersey.

Owens has also been Biles’ biggest cheerleader. Following her mental health struggles at the Tokyo Olympics, he stood by her side, offering unwavering support. Biles’ perspective on gymnastics has evolved since overcoming her challenges and marrying Owens. She now sees gymnastics as a privilege rather than an all-encompassing endeavor, appreciating the balance in her life that includes her husband and their home.

Meeting on a Dating App

Biles and Owens’ love story began in a modern way—on the dating app Raya in 2020. Biles made the first move, and their connection quickly blossomed. Owens, who admits he didn’t initially recognize Biles due to his unfamiliarity with gymnastics, was drawn to her commitment to her craft. This mutual respect and admiration have been a cornerstone of their relationship.

Their bond deepened during the pandemic, as the couple spent quality time together, allowing them to truly get to know each other. Owens credits this period for strengthening their relationship, and both agree that their shared experiences as professional athletes have made them more understanding and supportive partners.

Family and Personal Values

Family is incredibly important to Jonathan Owens. His Instagram is filled with heartfelt posts about his mother, sister, and other family members. Owens often credits his sister for pushing him to pursue football and thanks his mother for her unwavering support and guidance. This strong family foundation has undoubtedly influenced Owens’ values and character.

Biles and Owens’ mutual support extends beyond their professional lives. They constantly motivate each other, drawing strength from their shared experiences as athletes. Owens’ admiration for Biles’ work ethic is evident, and Biles, in turn, appreciates Owens’ encouragement and positivity. This dynamic has been a significant factor in their successful relationship.

The Wedding Celebrations

On April 22, 2023, Biles and Owens exchanged vows in an intimate courthouse ceremony. The couple shared their joy on social media, with Owens posting a series of wedding photos and calling Biles his “person, forever.” The Olympic gymnast looked stunning in a halter-style wedding dress with tiered tulle, while Owens donned a stylish tan suit.

Their courthouse wedding was followed by a grander celebration in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, on May 6, 2023. The event, held at the Umi Terrace of the Nobu Los Cabos, was attended by 144 guests and featured luxurious decor and multiple outfit changes for Biles. In an interview with Vogue, Biles shared her excitement and nerves about walking down the aisle, describing the ceremony as beautiful and dreamy.

Owens: Biles’ “Soulmate” and Biggest Fan

Biles often refers to Owens as her “favorite person” and “soulmate.” She has expressed her gratitude for his presence in her life, especially during challenging times. On Owens’ 26th birthday in 2021, Biles took to Instagram to celebrate her husband, thanking him for keeping her sane and calling herself lucky to have him. Their love and appreciation for each other are evident in their public declarations and supportive actions.

Conclusion

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens’ relationship is a beautiful example of mutual respect, support, and love. Owens’ journey from St. Louis to the NFL and Biles’ continued success in gymnastics have been enhanced by their partnership. Their story is a testament to the power of love and resilience, inspiring fans and followers around the world.

