The tragic death of Matthew Perry, best known for his role as Chandler Bing on the beloved TV show Friends, shocked fans and the world alike. What emerged in the aftermath of his untimely passing was a story that revealed the darker side of Hollywood’s glittering facade. At the center of this tragic tale is a woman dubbed the “Ketamine Queen” by federal prosecutors—Jasveen Sangha. Her alleged involvement in Perry’s death has brought to light a chilling narrative of drug distribution, greed, and the consequences of addiction.

Who Is Jasveen Sangha, the ‘Ketamine Queen’?

Jasveen Sangha, a 41-year-old woman from North Hollywood, California, is accused of being a key figure in the distribution of illegal narcotics in the Los Angeles area. Sangha’s alleged operations went beyond mere drug dealing; she is accused of managing a stash house where she stored, packaged, and distributed a variety of dangerous drugs, including ketamine and methamphetamine.

Prosecutors have painted a grim picture of Sangha as a notorious dealer who catered to high-end clients, including celebrities. Her moniker, the “Ketamine Queen,” reflects her central role in the distribution of ketamine, a powerful anesthetic that, when abused, can have fatal consequences. Sangha’s alleged drug-dealing empire came crashing down when she was charged in connection with the death of Matthew Perry, alongside four other defendants. This indictment has thrust her into the spotlight, exposing the underbelly of Hollywood’s drug scene.

The Connection to Matthew Perry’s Death

Matthew Perry’s battle with addiction was well-known. Despite his fame and success, Perry struggled for years with substance abuse, a battle that ultimately contributed to his tragic demise. On October 28, 2023, Perry was found dead in the hot tub of his Pacific Palisades home, a death attributed to an overdose of ketamine—a drug allegedly provided by Sangha.

According to federal prosecutors, Sangha supplied ketamine to Erik Fleming, an acquaintance of Perry’s, who then passed the drugs on to Perry’s personal assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa. Iwamasa, in turn, reportedly administered the drug to Perry on multiple occasions, leading up to the fatal dose. The indictment details a series of transactions in which Sangha provided Fleming with 50 vials of ketamine in two separate deals just days before Perry’s death. The chilling part of this story is that Sangha allegedly threw in complimentary “ketamine lollipops” with Perry’s order because of its size—a stark reminder of the callousness that can accompany the drug trade.

A Trail of Tragedy: The 2019 Ketamine Overdose

Matthew Perry’s death was not the first ketamine-related fatality linked to Jasveen Sangha. In 2019, Sangha was allegedly involved in the overdose death of Cody McLaury, an Alaska native living in California. McLaury, a member of the LGBTQ community, reportedly died hours after consuming ketamine purchased from Sangha. When confronted by a family member of the deceased, Sangha’s reaction was telling—she allegedly Googled, “can ketamine be listed as a cause of death,” highlighting her awareness of the lethal potential of the drugs she was selling.

The Legal Battle Ahead

Jasveen Sangha faces a slew of serious charges, including conspiracy to distribute ketamine, maintaining a drug-involved premises, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, and multiple counts of distribution of ketamine. If convicted on all counts, she could face a minimum of 10 years and up to life in prison. Despite the gravity of the charges, Sangha has pleaded not guilty and was denied bond. Her legal battle is expected to be lengthy and complex, with the possibility of further revelations about her alleged drug empire.

The Broader Implications

The case of the ‘Ketamine Queen’ is more than just a tragic story of one actor’s death. It serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing opioid and drug crisis that continues to claim lives across the United States. The case also highlights the vulnerabilities of individuals in the public eye, like Matthew Perry, who, despite their success, struggle with addiction in a world that often prioritizes profit over well-being.

Conclusion

The story of Jasveen Sangha, the so-called ‘Ketamine Queen,’ is a sobering one. It is a tale of how the allure of easy money through the drug trade can have devastating consequences, not just for the dealers but for their victims. As the legal proceedings continue, the world watches, hoping that justice will be served for those who lost their lives to the drugs Sangha allegedly peddled. Matthew Perry’s death is a heartbreaking reminder of the destructive power of addiction and the unscrupulous individuals who exploit it for their gain.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Who is Jasveen Sangha?

Jasveen Sangha, often referred to as the ‘Ketamine Queen,’ is a 41-year-old woman from North Hollywood, California. She has been accused of operating a stash house where she stored, packaged, and distributed dangerous drugs, including ketamine and methamphetamine. Sangha is at the center of a federal indictment related to the death of actor Matthew Perry.

2. Why is Jasveen Sangha called the ‘Ketamine Queen’?

Federal prosecutors dubbed Jasveen Sangha the ‘Ketamine Queen’ due to her alleged central role in distributing ketamine, particularly to high-profile clients, including celebrities. Her involvement in the ketamine trade has led to serious legal charges, including those related to the overdose deaths of Matthew Perry and another individual.

3. What is the connection between Jasveen Sangha and Matthew Perry?

Jasveen Sangha is accused of supplying the ketamine that ultimately led to Matthew Perry’s overdose and death. Prosecutors allege that Sangha provided the drugs to Erik Fleming, who then passed them on to Perry’s assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, who administered the fatal doses to the actor.

4. What charges is Jasveen Sangha facing?

Jasveen Sangha faces multiple charges, including conspiracy to distribute ketamine, maintaining a drug-involved premises, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, and several counts of ketamine distribution. If convicted on all counts, she could face a minimum of 10 years and up to life in prison.

5. What other cases are connected to Jasveen Sangha?

In addition to the charges related to Matthew Perry’s death, Jasveen Sangha is also linked to the 2019 overdose death of Cody McLaury. Prosecutors allege that Sangha sold ketamine to McLaury, who died hours later from an overdose, making this case a critical part of the indictment against her.