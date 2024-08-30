Yolanda Hadid, the former star of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” has found love once again. This time, it’s with Joseph Jingoli, a construction CEO who has brought joy and stability into her life. Their relationship blossomed on Hadid’s Pennsylvania farm, where they first met in January 2019. Since then, their bond has only grown stronger, with Jingoli even earning the approval of Hadid’s famous daughters, Gigi and Bella Hadid.

A Love Story That Began on a Pennsylvania Farm

In 2017, shortly after Yolanda Hadid moved to her Pennsylvania farm, she met Joseph Jingoli. The couple’s first encounter was nothing short of serendipitous. Hadid, who was focusing on herself after her divorce from David Foster, had taken a break from dating. During this time, she created what she called a “love spiral,” a list of qualities she desired in a partner. Little did she know that Jingoli would walk into her life, fulfilling those very wishes.

In a 2018 interview, Hadid described their connection as something special. Both she and Jingoli had experienced life-threatening challenges, which gave them a unique appreciation for life. This shared experience brought them closer, leading them to embrace life fully and cherish every moment together.

Joseph Jingoli: A Successful CEO with a Heart of Gold

Joseph Jingoli is not just a successful businessman; he’s also a man with a strong sense of community and responsibility. As the CEO of Jingoli, a construction and development company, he oversees projects in various industries, including healthcare, education, and government. His company is also known for its commitment to training young people and adults for careers in construction, helping them build a better future.

Beyond his business achievements, Jingoli is also the founder of The F.A.R.M. Team (Facilitating Active Recovery Mission), a nonprofit organization dedicated to aiding young people in recovery. The program, which operates on Jingoli’s family farm, Harmony Hollow, aims to instill a sense of responsibility and connection in its participants. Through farming and teamwork, these young individuals find purpose and a path to a brighter future.

Gigi and Bella Hadid’s Support for Their Mother’s Relationship

Yolanda Hadid’s daughters, Gigi and Bella, are two of the most recognizable faces in the fashion industry. Their mother’s happiness is clearly important to them, as both have shown their support for her relationship with Jingoli. The couple has been spotted with Gigi and Bella on several occasions, including strolls around New York City. In 2021, Jingoli even attended Gigi’s daughter Khai’s first birthday party, further solidifying his bond with the family.

Bella, in particular, has expressed her approval of Jingoli by including him in her social media posts. This public display of affection suggests that the Hadid sisters are more than happy with their mother’s choice of partner.

A Special Bond Marked by Love and Commitment

Yolanda Hadid and Joseph Jingoli’s relationship is built on mutual respect, love, and shared life experiences. Hadid has frequently expressed her appreciation for Jingoli, describing him as the “calm in her storm.” Their love story reached a new milestone in 2022 when Jingoli proposed to Hadid during a trip to Holland, where she was born and raised. The couple kept their engagement private for two years before confirming the news to PEOPLE in August 2024.

Making Their Red Carpet Debut at the Global Lyme Alliance Gala

One of the first public appearances Hadid and Jingoli made as a couple was at the Global Lyme Alliance’s Annual Gala in October 2019. This event held special significance for Hadid, who has been vocal about her battle with Lyme disease. Jingoli’s support during this time further demonstrated his commitment to Hadid’s well-being.

At the event, Hadid praised Jingoli, calling him the “perfect” partner for her at this stage in her life. The couple’s appearance on the red carpet was a testament to their strong bond and shared values.

Conclusion: A Love That Continues to Grow

Yolanda Hadid and Joseph Jingoli’s relationship is a beautiful example of finding love later in life. Their connection, which began on a Pennsylvania farm, has grown into a deep and meaningful partnership. With the support of her daughters and the strength of their shared experiences, Hadid has found happiness and stability with Jingoli. As they continue their journey together, it’s clear that their love story is one for the ages.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Who is Yolanda Hadid dating?

Yolanda Hadid is currently dating Joseph Jingoli, a construction CEO. The couple met in January 2019 and have been together ever since.

How did Yolanda Hadid and Joseph Jingoli meet?

Yolanda Hadid and Joseph Jingoli met on her Pennsylvania farm in 2017, shortly after she moved there. Their relationship began after they connected over their shared life experiences.

What does Joseph Jingoli do for a living?

Joseph Jingoli is the CEO of Jingoli, a construction and development company. He also founded The F.A.R.M. Team, a nonprofit organization that helps young people in recovery.

Do Gigi and Bella Hadid support their mother’s relationship?

Yes, both Gigi and Bella Hadid have shown their support for their mother’s relationship with Joseph Jingoli. They have been seen together on multiple occasions, and Jingoli has attended family events.

When did Joseph Jingoli propose to Yolanda Hadid?

Joseph Jingoli proposed to Yolanda Hadid in 2022 during a trip to Holland. They kept their engagement private for two years before announcing it in August 2024.