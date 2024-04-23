Wisconsin Secures $62.4 Million from EPA’s Solar for All Initiative

Wisconsin is getting $62.4 million out of $7 billion in total federal funds from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Solar for All Initiative.

This program aims to support solar projects for about 900,000 households across the country.

The money comes from the EPA’s $27 billion Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund, part of the federal Inflation Reduction Act.

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corp applied for this grant. They expect to start funding projects by late 2024 or early 2025.

The WEDC plans to use both private funding and the federal grant to create a financial assistance program beyond the initial five years.

According to the WEDC, in Wisconsin, the average cost for a 5-kilowatt rooftop solar system ranges from $14,000 to $19,000 before considering federal tax credits and local incentives.

Missy Hughes, the WEDC Secretary and CEO, stated, “Governor Evers and everyone in his administration are focused on building an economy that benefits everyone. Similarly, we aim to establish a renewable energy system that benefits everyone. This grant is a significant step in that direction.”