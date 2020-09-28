POLITICS

by Lifezette, via thepoliticalinsider.com

A woman from California has just been arrested and charged with attempted murder after ramming her car through a crowd of supporters of President Donald Trump on Saturday.

The woman, who has since been identified as Tatiana Turner, was part of a Black Lives Matter “Caravan for Justice” group in Yorba Linda protesting the grand jury verdict in the death of Breonna Taylor. At about 3 p.m., Turner drove her car through a group of counter-protesters, many of whom were waving Trump flags, according to ABC News.

“Approximately 30 minutes after the protests began, we began to receive reports of physical altercations occurring between the two protest groups, including at least one individual who was pepper-sprayed by another protestor,” the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said.

Chilling footage appears to show Turner, 40, calmly get into her white car before deliberately driving it into the crowd of Trump supporters.

Two People Left Injured

One man and one woman were injured, and each of them were hospitalized.

“The man suffered two broken legs and the woman had major injuries,” Sgt. Dennis Breckner, of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, told FOX LA. “Both were transported to a hospital for treatment of their injuries.”

On top of attempted murder, Turner has also been charged with assault with a deadly weapon. After her arrest, she was booked into the Orange County Jail, where records say she is being held on $1 million. Turner is due to have her first court appearance on Tuesday.

Media Virtually Ignores This Incident

Unsurprisingly, this incident is getting virtually no attention from the media, as it does not fit their narrative of Trump supporters being violent and deranged.

Had a Trump supporter driven through a crowd of Black Lives Matter protesters, it would be headline news for weeks with the mainstream media. When it’s the other way around, however, the media completely ignores it.

This just goes to show that despite what the left says, it’s liberals that you need to worry about when it comes to violent attacks.

This piece was written by James Samson on September 28, 2020. It originally appeared in LifeZette and is used by permission.