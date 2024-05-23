Zac Brown, the popular “Chicken Fried” singer, and his estranged wife, Kelly Yazdi, have had a tumultuous relationship. Their brief marriage and dramatic divorce have captivated fans and media alike. Here’s an in-depth look into Kelly Yazdi’s life, her relationship with Zac Brown, and the subsequent fallout.

The Brief Engagement and Marriage

Zac Brown and Kelly Yazdi’s engagement was kept largely private. The couple enjoyed a year-long engagement before marrying in August 2023. However, just four months later, in December 2023, they announced their divorce. This rapid sequence of events left many fans surprised and curious about what went wrong.

The Accusations and Legal Battles

Following their separation, Kelly Yazdi took to Instagram in May 2024, accusing Zac Brown of “narcissistic abuse.” This public accusation prompted Brown to file for a temporary restraining order, aiming to have the post removed. The restraining order, if granted, would compel Yazdi to take down her Instagram post, which detailed her allegations against Brown.

In her Instagram response, Yazdi stated, “No one — not even Zac Brown with all of his money, power, celebrity, and lawyers – may silence my right to freely express myself through art or, although I have to date declined to do so publicly, to speak about the circumstances of our pending divorce.”

Who Is Kelly Yazdi?

Kelly Yazdi is more than just Zac Brown’s estranged wife. She has built a career as a model and actress, with credits including a guest spot on “Hawaii Five-0” in 2018 and a role in the 2015 film “The Martial Arts Kid.” She has also modeled for brands like Carhartt and Polaris Inc.

Beyond modeling and acting, Yazdi is a passionate motorcycle enthusiast. She founded Ride Wild, a community for women power sport riders, and The Wild Gypsy Tour, the first all-women’s motorcycle festival. Yazdi’s dedication to empowering women in motorsports has made her a prominent figure in the industry.

Working with the Zac Brown Band

Kelly Yazdi worked for the Zac Brown Band from August 2022 to February 2024. Her exact role within the Zac Brown Collective, Inc. remains unclear, but she was closely involved with the band and accompanied them on tour.

A Private Engagement and Public Divorce

The couple’s engagement was confirmed by sources to PEOPLE in December 2022, with reports that Brown proposed in Hawaii. Despite their efforts to keep the relationship private, the public nature of their professions inevitably brought attention to their engagement and subsequent marriage.

After their wedding on August 31, 2023, in Coweta County, Georgia, the couple announced their divorce just four months later. Their joint statement emphasized mutual respect and a desire for privacy during the difficult time. Speculation about their split grew when Yazdi deactivated and later reactivated her Instagram account, omitting Brown’s last name from her bio and removing photos of them together.

The Restraining Order and Public Statements

In May 2024, Zac Brown filed for a temporary restraining order against Kelly Yazdi, claiming she violated an employee and confidentiality agreement. This legal move followed Yazdi’s Instagram posts accusing Brown of narcissistic abuse and other controlling behaviors.

Court documents filed by Brown’s attorneys allege that Yazdi aimed to exact revenge and requested that she refrain from making any public statements or disclosing confidential information. Brown’s statement to PEOPLE emphasized his desire to keep personal matters private and protect his family from online harassment.

Kelly Yazdi’s Response

In response to the restraining order, Yazdi shared a video and a written statement on Instagram, asserting her right to express herself and criticize Brown’s actions. She highlighted the irony of Brown releasing a music video that mocked their wedding party shortly after filing for divorce and the restraining order.

Yazdi wrote, “It is clearly Zac, not me, who has strategically chosen to drag our difficult divorce negotiations into the public eye with these tactics in an effort to portray himself as a victim and to use his vast resources to silence me from telling the truth about our marriage.”

Conclusion

The relationship between Zac Brown and Kelly Yazdi has been marked by highs and lows, from their private engagement and brief marriage to their public and contentious divorce. Kelly Yazdi’s career as a model, actress, and motorcycle enthusiast continues to thrive, while Zac Brown focuses on his music and personal life. As their legal battles unfold, the story of their tumultuous relationship remains a topic of public interest.

