Delay in Sen. Bob Menendez’s Corruption Trial: Accused of Accepting $566K in Cash and Gold Bars

Sen. Bob Menendez’s corruption trial, where he and his wife are accused of taking bribes like cash, gold bars, and a Mercedes convertible, has been delayed until mid-May.

Originally set to start on May 6 in a federal court in Manhattan, jury selection got moved to May 13 after Menendez and his co-defendants struck a deal with prosecutors.

The 70-year-old senator is facing 18 charges for allegedly accepting $566,000 in cash, $150,000 in gold bars, and a Mercedes-Benz from businessmen Fred Daibes, Jose Uribe, and Wael Hana, along with his wife Nadine.