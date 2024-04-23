Former President Trump’s Legal Troubles Laid Bare in Provocative Ad Campaign

A group called Republican Voters Against Trump put out an ad this week trying to show that former President Trump isn’t fit for office. They said Trump’s facing four criminal charges, and in their ad, they imagined if he tried to get a job at a mall with those charges.

The ad showed a guy going to different stores, telling them he had 88 felony charges against him. He asked if they’d hire someone like that, mentioning stuff like sexual assault allegations and trying to change the election result, which are things Trump’s been dealing with legally.

The ad’s point was, if Trump couldn’t get a job at your local mall, why should he be president?

They’re showing the ad on TV shows like “Morning Joe” and “Fox & Friends,” and online in a few key states.

Meanwhile, Trump’s in court in New York for his first criminal trial. He’s accused of messing with business records linked to paying off a woman he allegedly had an affair with. He’s saying he’s innocent, but he’s facing a bunch of charges.

Even though Trump tried to push back the trial till after the election, it’s going ahead. He’s the first ex-president ever to face a criminal trial.

This ad isn’t aimed at Trump’s biggest supporters, the MAGA folks. It’s meant for people who might be on the fence. The group behind it wants to show that Trump isn’t the right choice for president, especially with his legal troubles.