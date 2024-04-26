Governor Kemp Names White Shrimp State’s Official Crustacean

Governor Brian Kemp took his bill-signing tour to Brunswick, where he signed a bunch of laws about coastal stuff.

One of the laws, House Bill 1341, makes the white shrimp the official crustacean of Georgia. Kemp mentioned that white shrimp make up most of the shrimp caught in Georgia each year during a ceremony with coastal Georgia leaders.

House Speaker Jon Burns thinks making white shrimp the official state crustacean will help get more people interested in buying and eating Georgia shrimp at restaurants and stores.

Another law Kemp signed, House Bill 1041, increases how much money the Savannah Convention Center can borrow to $400 million. House Bill 244 updates hunting and fishing rules, while House Bill 206 lets local development groups help property owners pay for improvements.

Kemp’s been traveling around the state for the past couple of weeks signing laws that were passed during the recent legislative session. Last week, he signed some tax cuts in Augusta and healthcare laws in Athens.

This week, Kemp stayed in Atlanta to sign laws about education and fighting human trafficking before heading to Brunswick for Thursday’s signing event.

Kemp has until May 7 to decide if he wants to sign or reject this year’s bunch of laws. If he doesn’t do anything with them by then, they automatically become law.