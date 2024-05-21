Drew Carey has built an impressive career in Hollywood by making people laugh. The Cleveland-born comedian, who started his life in 1958, captured TV audiences in 1995 with his eponymous sitcom,

“The Drew Carey Show.” Before the show ended in 2004, he also brought joy to fans by launching the American version of the improvisational comedy series “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” His comedy career continued to thrive as he took over hosting “The Price Is Right” from Bob Barker in 2007, and more recently, he showcased his singing talents on “The Masked Singer” in 2020.

Despite his success in the entertainment industry, Drew Carey’s personal life has not been as fortunate. He has never married, although he came close twice. Both engagements ended before he could walk down the aisle. One of his ex-fiancées tragically passed away in 2020, adding a somber chapter to his love life. Let’s delve deeper into the lives of the two women Drew Carey almost married.

Nicole Jaracz: Drew Carey’s First Fiancée

Drew Carey and Nicole Jaracz had a long-term relationship, beginning in 2007 when Drew proposed to Nicole, a culinary school graduate and mother to a young son named Connor from a previous relationship. The couple’s engagement was publicly known, but Nicole maintained a low profile, keeping her personal life private.

During their relationship, Drew grew close to Nicole’s son, Connor, who inspired him to embark on a weight loss journey. Drew revealed that his inability to keep up with Connor’s energy motivated him to get in better shape. In a Parade interview, he said, “I couldn’t keep up with him. I thought, I’m never going to see him graduate high school.”

Although Drew and Nicole called off their engagement in 2012, Drew continued to play a significant role in Connor’s life. Drew’s representative told E! that the couple still had a great deal of love and affection for one another and that Drew would remain involved in Connor’s life.

Amie Harwick: A Tragic End to a Whirlwind Romance

In 2017, Drew Carey began dating Amie Harwick, a licensed marriage and family therapist known for her book “The New Sex Bible for Women.” Their relationship became public when Drew posted a photo of them enjoying a DJ Kaskade show in Las Vegas. A year later, Drew proposed to Amie, who was 20 years his junior. However, their engagement ended quietly in 2019.

Tragedy struck in February 2020 when Amie Harwick was found dead after an alleged attack by her ex-boyfriend Gareth Pursehouse. Amie had been mortally wounded after being thrown from the third-story balcony of her Hollywood home. The Los Angeles coroner ruled her death a homicide, and Pursehouse was charged with her murder. He pled not guilty and is awaiting trial.

Drew Carey was deeply affected by Amie’s death. In a heartfelt statement, he described her as a positive force and a tireless advocate for women. He mourned her loss publicly, sharing his grief on social media and pausing the production of “The Price Is Right” to cope with the tragedy.

Drew Carey’s Relationship History: Never Married, But Not For Lack of Trying

Drew Carey has met countless people throughout his career, especially as the host of “The Price Is Right,” but he has never married. His most recent engagement was to Amie Harwick, which ended less than a year after the proposal. Despite their split being amicable, the tragedy of Amie’s death left a lasting impact on Drew.

Drew’s relationship with Nicole Jaracz also ended without marriage. Even though they never wed, Drew remains close to Nicole and her son Connor, highlighting his commitment to maintaining meaningful relationships even after romantic partnerships end.

Conclusion

Drew Carey has experienced significant highs and lows in both his professional and personal life. While he has achieved great success in Hollywood as a comedian and game show host, his personal life has seen its share of heartbreaks. Despite never having married, Drew has shown resilience and dedication to maintaining meaningful relationships with his ex-fiancées and their families. His journey through love and loss underscores the complexities of balancing a public career with private struggles.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Is Drew Carey married?

No, Drew Carey has never been married. He has been engaged twice but never walked down the aisle.

2. Who was Drew Carey’s first fiancée?

Drew Carey’s first fiancée was Nicole Jaracz, a culinary school graduate and mother to a young son named Connor. They got engaged in 2007 but called it off in 2012.

3. What happened to Drew Carey’s second fiancée, Amie Harwick?

Amie Harwick, a licensed marriage and family therapist, tragically passed away in February 2020 after being attacked by her ex-boyfriend. Her death was ruled a homicide.

4. Did Drew Carey have any children with his fiancées?

Drew Carey did not have biological children with his fiancées. However, he has maintained a father-figure relationship with Nicole Jaracz’s son, Connor.

5. How did Drew Carey cope with the loss of Amie Harwick?

Drew Carey expressed his grief publicly and paused the production of “The Price Is Right” to mourn. He also shared heartfelt messages on social media, remembering Amie as a positive force and tireless advocate for women.