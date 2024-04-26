Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick’s Bid to Overthrow House Speaker Sends Shockwaves

The lieutenant governor, Dan Patrick, is a big player in Texas politics. He’s been in office since 2015 and has a lot of control over the Texas Senate. He’s known for pushing his conservative ideas through with ease.

Patrick’s not just satisfied with Senate power, though. He’s now trying to shake things up in the House by going after House Speaker Dade Phelan, who he sees as a rival.

If Phelan loses in the runoff against David Covey, Patrick would see it as a win. He thinks Phelan doesn’t support enough conservative policies. Patrick’s hoping to change the House to be more in line with his views on things like border security, taxes, and education.

Some people say Patrick’s move against Phelan is payback for Phelan supporting an effort to remove Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton from office.

Patrick’s influence doesn’t stop at Phelan. He’s also been campaigning against other Republicans who don’t align with his views. This is a break from the usual tradition where Senate and House leaders don’t meddle in each other’s business.

Patrick’s not alone in his efforts. Attorney General Paxton and Governor Abbott have also been targeting Republicans who don’t support their agendas.

This shift in how things are done in Texas politics has raised eyebrows. In the past, leaders of the Senate and House didn’t interfere with each other’s elections.

Patrick’s push to change House leadership could make it easier for him to get his ideas turned into laws. Some of his priorities have failed or been weakened in the House in the past.

When State Rep. Oliverson announced his run for House Speaker, some wondered if Patrick was behind it. Oliverson and Patrick are neighbors and have a good relationship, but Oliverson says he didn’t consult Patrick about his decision.