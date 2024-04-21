Pinal County Sheriff’s Office Apprehends Suspect Connected to San Tan Valley Shooting

The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office caught a guy in Mesa linked to a shooting that didn’t kill anyone in San Tan Valley.

Early morning on March 29, around 1:10 a.m., the PCSO got a call about a house near Gantzel Road and Empire Boulevard in San Tan Valley. A lady in the house said her ex, named Edward Figueroa, busted in through a window and started shooting at her and her new boyfriend.

The lady wasn’t hurt, but her boyfriend got shot in the leg. He got taken to the hospital for treatment, according to what PCSO shared on Facebook.

There were two kids in the house when it happened, but thankfully, they didn’t get hurt.

Before the cops got there, Figueroa took off in a car, PCSO said.

Over the next few days, PCSO hunted for him and finally found him on Wednesday at an apartment complex close to Broadway Road and Mesa Drive in Mesa.

PCSO said Figueroa locked himself inside the apartment at first, but later on, he gave up. They arrested him and put him in the Pinal County jail.

“Big thanks to my deputies, detectives, and Mesa Police Department officers for stopping this violent guy from getting away with scaring those people,” said PCSO Sheriff Mark Lamb on Facebook. “It’s lucky no one got killed. Now he’s going to face the consequences for what he did.”