LeVar Burton, the renowned actor, producer, and host, has captured the hearts of many through his captivating performances and charming personality. Behind this iconic figure stands his beloved wife, Stephanie Cozart Burton, whose life and achievements are as intriguing as her husband’s. In this article, we delve into the captivating story of Stephanie Cozart Burton, shedding light on her remarkable journey alongside the celebrated TV personality.

Early Years and Meeting LeVar

Stephanie Cozart Burton, a talented makeup artist, was born and raised in Fort Wayne, Indiana. She embarked on her academic journey at Indiana University Bloomington, where she pursued a degree in sociology, laying the groundwork for her future endeavors. However, it was her passion for the art of makeup that truly ignited her career trajectory.

Stephanie honed her craft at the prestigious Joe Blasco Make-Up School, acquiring the skills and expertise that would propel her into the world of film and television. It was during one such production, “Roots: The Gift,” in 1988, that Stephanie crossed paths with LeVar Burton, setting the stage for a remarkable love story to unfold.

Love Blossoms: The Burton Love Story

The chemistry between LeVar and Stephanie was undeniable, leading to a romance that blossomed both on and off-screen. After four years of courtship, the couple exchanged vows on October 3, 1992, marking the beginning of a lifelong journey together. Their union was blessed with the arrival of their daughter, Mica, born on July 8, 1994, further cementing their bond as a family.

Professional Achievements and Collaborations

Stephanie Cozart Burton’s career as a makeup artist has been nothing short of illustrious. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for her craft, she has contributed to numerous film and television productions, leaving an indelible mark on the entertainment industry. From iconic sitcoms like “The Facts of Life” to blockbuster movies such as “White Men Can’t Jump,” Stephanie’s talent has been instrumental in bringing characters to life on the silver screen.

Her tenure as the department head of makeup at Netflix for “The Upshaws” further solidifies her status as a trailblazer in her field, showcasing her ability to thrive in the ever-evolving landscape of digital entertainment.

Family and Personal Life

Beyond her professional achievements, Stephanie Cozart Burton finds fulfillment in her roles as a wife and mother. Her unwavering support for LeVar and their daughter, Mica, serves as a testament to the strength of their familial bonds. Together, they have weathered the highs and lows of life, cherishing each moment spent together as a family.

In Conclusion

Stephanie Cozart Burton’s journey from a small-town girl with big dreams to a respected makeup artist in Hollywood is a testament to her talent, determination, and unwavering spirit. As she continues to leave her mark on the entertainment industry, her love story with LeVar Burton serves as an inspiration to many, reminding us all that true love knows no bounds.

In essence, Stephanie Cozart Burton is more than just LeVar Burton’s wife; she is a powerhouse of talent, resilience, and love, whose influence extends far beyond the glitz and glamour of Hollywood.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is LeVar Burton’s wife?

LeVar Burton’s wife is Stephanie Cozart Burton, a talented makeup artist known for her work in film and television.

How did LeVar Burton and Stephanie Cozart Burton meet?

LeVar and Stephanie met on the set of “Roots: The Gift” in 1988, sparking a romance that led to their marriage in 1992.

What are Stephanie Cozart Burton’s professional achievements?

Stephanie has worked as a makeup artist on various projects, including sitcoms, movies, and Netflix productions. She has been recognized for her outstanding work with a Daytime Emmy Award.

Do LeVar Burton and Stephanie Cozart Burton have children?

Yes, LeVar and Stephanie have a daughter named Mica, who has followed in her father’s footsteps as an actress.

How long have LeVar Burton and Stephanie Cozart Burton been married?

LeVar and Stephanie celebrated their 29th wedding anniversary on October 3, 2021, showcasing the enduring love and commitment they share.