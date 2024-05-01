In the charming town of Wellsbury, Massachusetts, Scott Porter is not just a familiar face as the newly reelected mayor; he’s also a passionate advocate in the battle against Huntington’s Disease (HD). While his on-screen persona ensures the smooth functioning of the town in Ginny & Georgia, off-screen, the actor, aged 41, dedicates himself to fighting this debilitating genetic disorder alongside The Huntington’s Disease Society of America.

A Personal Connection

For Porter, the fight against HD hits remarkably close to home. Shortly after exchanging vows with his wife, Kelsey Mayfield, in 2013, their lives took an unexpected turn. Kelsey’s mother was diagnosed with Huntington’s Disease, a diagnosis that cast a shadow over their family’s future. Tragically, further testing revealed that Kelsey herself carries the gene, facing an uncertain future marked by symptoms like depression, mood swings, forgetfulness, and slurred speech.

A Father’s Hope

As a father to young McCoy Lee and Clover Ash, Porter confronts the harsh reality that one day, he may have to explain the complexities of HD to his children. It’s this sobering realization that fuels his determination to fight tirelessly today, in the hope of a better tomorrow for his family and countless others affected by this relentless disease.

Mobilizing Support

In a bid to raise awareness and funds for HD research, Porter, alongside his Netflix co-stars from Ginny & Georgia, is orchestrating a virtual reunion on May 26. The enthusiastic response from his fellow actors underscores their shared commitment to the cause. Reflecting on the initiative, Porter expresses his excitement at the prospect of reuniting, reminiscing about the camaraderie forged during filming and the opportunity to engage with fans while championing a worthy cause.

A Testament to Resilience

Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, Porter remains undeterred in his mission. The upcoming livestream serves as both a heartfelt expression of gratitude to the show’s dedicated fan base and a platform to shed light on the impact of their support. Beyond nostalgia, the event promises insights into the show’s creation, tantalizing teasers for the upcoming season, and perhaps even a glimpse into Mayor Paul’s enigmatic backstory.

Looking Ahead

As anticipation mounts for the show’s second season, Porter speculates on the untapped potential of his character, Mayor Paul. Intrigued by Paul’s enigmatic persona and his complex dynamic with Georgia, Porter hints at revelations to come, teasing fans with the promise of deeper exploration into the character’s motivations and past.

An Invitation to Engage

For fans eager to delve deeper into the world of Ginny & Georgia, the virtual reunion offers an exclusive opportunity to interact with the cast and creators. By donating $20 or more, fans gain access to a post-panel Q&A session, where they can pose questions, share theories, and connect with their favorite stars—all while supporting the vital work of the Huntington’s Disease Society of America.

Mark Your Calendars

The virtual Ginny & Georgia reunion in support of Huntington’s Disease Awareness Month is scheduled for May 26 at 9:30 p.m. ET. It’s not just a reunion of actors; it’s a gathering of hearts, united in the fight against a formidable foe. Join Scott Porter and his fellow cast members as they come together, not just to reminisce about the past, but to pave the way for a brighter future in the battle against Huntington’s Disease.

